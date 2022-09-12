Dentacoin (DCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,851.00

Dentacoin (DCN) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Dentacoin has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dentacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,851.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00477877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005280 BTC.

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 coins and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 coins. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Github | Medium “

