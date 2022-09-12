Depth Token (DEP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $358.00

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Depth Token has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Depth Token has a market cap of $15,324.10 and $358.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.00473140 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

