Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $56.37 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Dero has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $56.37 million and $250,339.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00019731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,848,399 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

