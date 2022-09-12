Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target to €29.50

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.
Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 4.5 %
Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.48. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
