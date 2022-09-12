Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target to €29.50

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.55) to €28.50 ($29.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.71) to €26.00 ($26.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.48. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

