Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €140.40 ($143.27) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €158.10 ($161.33) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €143.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €144.79. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

