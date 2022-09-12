Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at €19.55 ($19.95) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.99.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

