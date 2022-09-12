Dexioprotocol Trading Down 42.5% Over Last Week (DEXI)

Dexioprotocol (DEXI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Dexioprotocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dexioprotocol has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. Dexioprotocol has a total market capitalization of $853,627.67 and $13,328.00 worth of Dexioprotocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00752590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014441 BTC.
Dexioprotocol Profile
Dexioprotocol’s total supply is 355,760,696,019 coins and its circulating supply is 293,160,234,471 coins. Dexioprotocol’s official Twitter account is @dexioprotocol.
Buying and Selling Dexioprotocol
Receive News & Updates for Dexioprotocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dexioprotocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.