DFI.Money Market Cap Hits $39.41 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. DFI.Money has a market cap of $39.41 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $1,021.19 or 0.04587938 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.49 or 0.99898397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036084 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

DFI.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

