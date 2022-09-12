DFSocial Gaming Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $94,482.22 and $54.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00751186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013421 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming. The official website for DFSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

