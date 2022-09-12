DGPayment (DGP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $957,704.00

DGPayment (DGP) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $388,242.44 and $957,704.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DGPayment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00750725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014420 BTC.

About DGPayment

DGPayment’s launch date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DGPayment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

