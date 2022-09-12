dHedge DAO Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $174,696.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014310 BTC.

dHedge DAO launched on September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,908,931 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

