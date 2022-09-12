Diamond (DMD) Trading 15.1% Higher This Week

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Diamond has a market cap of $8.96 million and $14,799.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00011128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001459 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,708,318 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

