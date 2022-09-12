Digible Price Up 2% This Week (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Digible coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Digible has a market capitalization of $345,218.43 and approximately $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digible has traded 2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00750725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014420 BTC.
About Digible
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.
Buying and Selling Digible
