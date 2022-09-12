DigitalBits (XDB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.92 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

