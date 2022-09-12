Digitalcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $115,142.49 and $10.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00273441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000937 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002326 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031670 BTC.

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,514,943 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

