Digix Gold Token Achieves Market Cap of $780,029.40 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $780,029.40 and approximately $26.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $14.28 or 0.00063765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

