DigixDAO Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded down 41.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $133.08 or 0.00594304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $22.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,389.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.92 or 0.00481944 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063498 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,874 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd.

DigixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.