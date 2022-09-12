Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.75.

NYSE:DDS opened at $314.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.61. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $167.03 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.81 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

