Dipper Network (DIP) Trading Down 32% Over Last Week

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Dipper Network has a total market capitalization of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dipper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,223.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00471760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00064319 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Dipper Network Coin Profile

Dipper Network (DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

