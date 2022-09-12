disBalancer (DDOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,526.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $461,135.28 and approximately $42,526.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00742124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014447 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer was first traded on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,436,282 coins. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

disBalancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

