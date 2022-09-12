DMScript (DMST) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DMScript (DMST) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $38,862.61 and approximately $21.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.