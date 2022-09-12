DMScript (DMST) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DMScript (DMST) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $38,862.61 and approximately $21.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.
Buying and Selling DMScript
