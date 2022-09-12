Doge Killer 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.02 Million (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Doge Killer has a total market cap of $64.64 million and $3.02 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doge Killer coin can currently be bought for approximately $600.49 or 0.02686819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doge Killer has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Doge Killer Profile

LEASH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

