Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.44 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.44 billion and approximately $402.38 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00274617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002336 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00030549 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.51 or 0.02863291 BTC.

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk | GitHub | Reddit Whitepaper “

