DOGGY Price Up 7% Over Last Week (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $305,889.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories.Telegram”

