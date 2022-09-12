Dogira Trading Up 98.9% Over Last Week (DOGIRA)

Dogira (DOGIRA) traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Dogira has traded 98.9% higher against the US dollar. Dogira has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $9,454.00 worth of Dogira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogira coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogira Coin Profile

Dogira was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Dogira’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Dogira’s official Twitter account is @dogiratoken. Dogira’s official website is dogira.net.

Buying and Selling Dogira

According to CryptoCompare, “DOGIRA is a meme tokens. This project is purely a community-based meme project with frictionless yield incentives to drive volume and game theory mechanics to keep players engaged.”

