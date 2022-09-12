DOOR Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One DOOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DOOR has a total market cap of $28.89 million and approximately $16,485.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DOOR has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.

DOOR Profile

DOOR (CRYPTO:DOOR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DOOR is doorcoin.org.

Buying and Selling DOOR

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them.Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

