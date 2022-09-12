Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $720.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

