Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of DOUG opened at 4.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.95. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of 4.42 and a twelve month high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Douglas Elliman

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

In other Douglas Elliman news, insider Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.69 per share, for a total transaction of 46,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,016,423 shares in the company, valued at 4,767,023.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 31,133 shares of company stock valued at $151,127 in the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after buying an additional 159,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

