Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Director Buys $6,012,280.00 in Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DEI opened at $21.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,067,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.