Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.07% of Dover worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

DOV opened at $129.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

