Drep [new] Hits One Day Volume of $7.30 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002335 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,392.78 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00477869 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.