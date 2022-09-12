DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DT Midstream worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DTM stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

