DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $135.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

