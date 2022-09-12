DuckDaoDime Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $104,688.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00011295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.49 or 0.99898397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036084 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime (CRYPTO:DDIM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.