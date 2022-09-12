DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $5,726,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $58.39 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

