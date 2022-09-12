DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.92) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR:DWS opened at €27.62 ($28.18) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.84. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.45. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a fifty-two week high of €39.48 ($40.29).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

