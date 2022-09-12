Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.93, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after buying an additional 106,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.