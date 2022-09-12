Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 25,000 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dynatrace stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.93, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after buying an additional 106,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

