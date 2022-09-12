Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,602 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for 2.2% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Dynatrace worth $200,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 18.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 290.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

