e-Gulden Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $995,986.58 and $53.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00274232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000930 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002328 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00031511 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,425 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,268 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

