Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Richard A. Edlin Sells 6,800 Shares

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $415.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.