Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Richard A. Edlin Sells 6,800 Shares

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $415.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.