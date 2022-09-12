EasyFi (EZ) Price Reaches $0.0718 on Top Exchanges

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $457,418.39 and $69,089.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a universal layer 2 lending protocol built for DeFi focused on scalability, composability, and adoption. It has been designed as an open network infrastructure to run on public networks to facilitate an end to end lending & borrowing of digital assets and related financial products. EasyFi native token ‘EASY’ will be used for the following key functions: Governance: $EASY token will enable users to be able to play part in the protocol’s governance as EasyFi is going to become a DAO and enable the community to control various governance decisions w.r.t. Running the protocol. Protocol Incentivization: will enable users to earn rewards from time to time and provide them with voting rights in the upkeep of the protocol and continuous development. Staking rewards: $EASY token will enable various projects to launch their lending and borrowing markets on the EasyFi network hence will enable them to reward the users to stake $EASY tokens for earning rewards in form of tokens of the respective markets and interact with corresponding markets on the protocol. Cross market interaction: EasyFi is the first protocol in the DeFi space to enable dual token farming, hence enabling various markets being launched on EASYFI to be able to incentivize EASYFi users to interact with those respective markets. Cross Chain Settlement: $EASY tokens will be used as a cross-chain settlement instrument in the various bridges created to communicate and share the liquidity with various other sidechain and main chains being built over a period of time like Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

