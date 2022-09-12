eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $867.56 million and approximately $37.42 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,341.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00576495 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00245235 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00048387 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004885 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008857 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,168,742,173,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc.
eCash Coin Trading
