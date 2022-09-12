Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 13,247 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 590.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Trade Desk stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
