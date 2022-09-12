Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,534 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 250,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE FBHS opened at $64.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.