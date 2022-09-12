Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 455,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 196,212 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

