Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Redfin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $3,168,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $311,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Redfin to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Redfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

