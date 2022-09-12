Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $58.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

