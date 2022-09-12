ECN Capital Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
TSE ECN opened at C$5.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.30. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
