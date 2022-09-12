ECN Capital Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

TSE ECN opened at C$5.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.30. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at C$3,595,097.21. In the last three months, insiders have bought 220,391 shares of company stock worth $1,287,335.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

