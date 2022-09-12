Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Angela M. Busch Sells 2,300 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $172.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.23. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

