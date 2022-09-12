Eden (EDN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,058.00

Eden (EDN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $394,303.10 and $2,058.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

